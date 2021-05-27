Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Movement Afoot To Keep Classics Department At Howard University

By zenger.news
thewestsidegazette.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — As the 2020–21 school year winds down, a band of Howard University students, alumni and professors hopes to reverse its decision to shutter its classics department, possibly by finding funding to endow the academic discipline. Howard is the only Historically Black College and University that has a classics...

thewestsidegazette.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Howard University#University President#Black People#Black College#Greek#The Howard Department#Mediterranean#Welsh American#The U S Department#Distinguished Service#Wayne State University#Congress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Colleges
News Break
Education
Related
Collegesoyaop.com

Postdoctoral Fellowship at Howard University

Applications are open for Postdoctoral Fellowship at Howard University in the United States of America. The purpose of this position is to provide pedagogical, administrative, and research training and support for a Regulatory Affairs and Policy Fellow in the College of Pharmacy through inclusion, but not limited to (a) academic (b) industry and (c) regulatory agency career development activities. Candidates will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience in regulatory affairs and policy by working alongside FDA and industry professionals to address real-world challenges.
Holyoke, MAwesternmassnews.com

Holyoke twins land scholarship to Howard University

HOLYOKE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) -- It's high school graduation season and many local seniors are heading off to do big things. Among them is a set of twins making a remarkable journey from Haiti to Holyoke to Howard University. “Education is power, knowledge is power,” Thamarre Laroche said. Twins Thamarre and...
Washington, DChoward.edu

Olga Osaghae Named Howard University Interim Chief Information Officer

At Howard University, Osaghae most recently served as the director of enterprise applications and deputy project manager for the Workday Human Capital Management (HCM) system. She has worked with leaders from across campus to launch Workday finance and payroll systems, as well as HCM. Osaghae will begin her service following the departure of current CIO Jonathan Piersol on July 2.
Montclair, NJmontclair.edu

Montclair State University Student Earns U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship (CLS)

Emily Boyle, an undergraduate Biology major Chinese minor at Montclair State University has been awarded a U.S. Department of State Critical Language Scholarship to study Chinese during the summer of 2021. Boyle is one of the nearly 700 students from the U.S. to receive this highly competitive and prestigious award and the second Montclair State University student since 2015.
Newport, RIProvidence Business News

NUWC Division Newport, Howard University forge research and development agreement

NEWPORT – The Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport and Howard University in Washington, D.C., are partnering on a cooperative research and development agreement, the two announced. “This collaboration brings together the 154 years of advanced mathematics expertise at Howard University, whose math department was established in 1867, with the...
AdvocacyLebanon-Express

How the billions MacKenzie Scott is giving to colleges attended by students of color will help everyone in America

(The Conversation is an independent and nonprofit source of news, analysis and commentary from academic experts.) (THE CONVERSATION) When billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced her third round of charitable gifts in June 2021, she said she was giving US$2.7 billion to 286 organizations. This list includes 31 colleges and universities serving people of color and other underserved communities.
Daytona Beach, FLDaytona Beach News-Journal

After dip in student enrollment, B-CU hires vice president from Howard University

Amid battles on several fronts in recent years, Bethune-Cookman University has seen its enrollment drop. The historically black university in Daytona Beach had nearly 30% fewer students last fall than in 2014, when its total student enrollment topped 4,000. The inability to draw as many students is both a result of legal, financial and accreditation-related problems and a harbinger for future difficulties.
Centre County, PAThe Daily Collegian

College of Ag Sciences names Roy C. Buck Faculty Award recipients

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Two faculty members in Penn State’s College of Agricultural Sciences have been named the recipients of the 2021 Roy C. Buck Faculty Award, which recognizes exceptional articles accepted or published by refereed scholarly journals in the social and human sciences within the past two years. Kevin...
Collegesamericananthro.org

Wesleyan University, Anthropology Department

About Wesleyan University, Anthropology Department. About Wesleyan University: At Wesleyan University, we are all educators. In this energetic and inclusive community, our talented faculty and staff foster a liberal arts educational experience characterized by boldness, rigor and practical idealism. Genuinely open-minded, intellectually curious and mission-driven, our employees invest their impressive talents in fulfilling careers. In return, Wesleyan offers a broad range of growth and wellness opportunities - comprehensive group insurance plans, fitness incentives, generous paid time off, retirement plans, flexible work schedules and educational benefits, including free employee access to Wesleyan's Graduate Liberal Studies program and undergraduate tuition reimbursement for dependents of eligible employees. Campus life affords employees with countless opportunities to experience general-interest, academic, artistic, and athletic events and our advantageous position in central Connecticut provides easy access to Boston, New York and the many other exciting and culturally rich destinations of New England. Few workplaces are like Wesleyan and we welcome your interest in learning more about us. Wesleyan University is a highly selective private liberal arts university with a student body of 3000 undergraduates and 200 graduate students.
Washington, DChoward.edu

Howard University Receives $3 Million to Establish the Dr. Abraham Pishevar Endowed Chair in Finance and Entrepreneurship

And the School of Business proudly announce the creation of the Dr. Abraham Pishevar Endowed Chair in Finance and Entrepreneurship, which honors the life and work of alumnus Abraham Pishevar, Ph.D. (Ph.D., clinical psychology, ‘95). Dr. Pishevar’s son, Shervin Pishevar, on behalf of the Pishevar-Haynes Family Foundation, led by Mr. Pishevar and his sister Dr. Sarah Pishevar Haynes, Ph.D., has pledged $3 million to endow the chair to honor their father, his values, and legacy on Father’s Day.
Ann Arbor, MIPosted by
The Ann Arbor News

Award-winning actor to lead University of Michigan’s musical theater department

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Michael McElroy, a Tony-nominated musical theater actor, has been appointed chairman the University of Michigan’s School of Music, Theatre and Dance. McElroy, who’s appointment was approved by the Board of Regents on June 17, will begin his tenure this fall, succeeding Vincent Cardinal, who has served as chairman since 2016 and is stepping down to focus exclusively on teaching, according to a university news release.
NFLwashingtoninformer.com

NFL MVP, Howard University President Relate to the Pain Sickle Cell Patients Endure

Football fans often remember Santonio Holmes as the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowl XLVIII where the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver caught the game-winning touchdown. But during the 8th annual Sickle Cell Anemia Symposium at Howard University last week Holmes took on a different role — father — as he and Howard President Wayne A.I. Frederick talked about coping with a debilitating disease that primarily affects African Americans, like Holmes’ son TJ.