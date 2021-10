After struggling to find enough Resident Assistants to staff undergraduate dorms, Stanford opened the position to coterminal students this year. We are some of the many coterm RAs who are the beneficiaries of this policy change and we are delighted we get to create the welcoming communities we once enjoyed as frosh. As the quarter begins, we are energized by our daily interactions with residents. Their vibrance and optimism offer keen reminders of the reasons we loved our undergraduate years: deep conversations with people of differing backgrounds, late-night adventures to new parts of campus and the feeling that Stanford has your back, no matter what happens outside the bubble.

STANFORD, CA ・ 5 DAYS AGO