Is 2021 going to be another Summer of Love? It sure looks that way now that an all-new Celebrity Dating Game is hitting the airwaves!. The retro, romance-minded show aims to help contestants meet their future soulmates by asking their three potential matches a series of revealing questions… or at least, it aims to deliver a few laughs while entertaining you with the ups and down of other people’s dating foibles. But what’s not revealed? What they look like, as they famously get to know one another while separated by a partition onstage.