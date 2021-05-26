What you thought you knew
Trying to make sense of the constant barrage of conflicting information makes me weary. This week, it is the reversal by the resident experts on the origin of the COVID-19 virus. A year ago, concerns that the virus was developed in a lab were dismissed as a conspiracy theory. Now, an(other) investigation is being launched to try and determine the origin. Sometimes my wife will tell me something with which I disagree or simply dismiss outright. Later, I will say the same thing back to her, convinced of its veracity. She replies: “How come it sounds better when you say it? ...”www.wabashplaindealer.com