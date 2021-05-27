Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.K.

Stephen Hawking's archive, office acquired for UK public

By SYLVIA HUI
Posted by 
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 23 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dyrEk_0aCbjziY00

LONDON — (AP) — London’s Science Museum and the Cambridge University library said Wednesday they have acquired a large collection of items belonging to late physicist Stephen Hawking, from his personalized wheelchairs to landmark papers on theoretical physics and his scripts from his appearance on “The Simpsons.”

The entire contents of Hawking’s office at Cambridge — including his communications equipment, memorabilia, bets he made on scientific debates and office furniture — will be preserved as part of the collection belonging to the Science Museum Group.

Hawking occupied the office at the university’s department of applied mathematics and theoretical physics from 2002 until shortly before his death in 2018.

Highlights will go on display at the London museum early next year. Museum officials are also hoping to create a touring exhibition in the U.K. before setting up a permanent display in London.

Meanwhile, his vast archive of scientific and personal papers, including a first draft of his bestselling “A Brief History of Time” and his correspondence with leading scientists, will remain at Cambridge University’s library.

The institutions’ acceptance of Hawking’s archive and office meant that his estate settled 4.2 million pounds ($5.9 million) in inheritance tax.

This was done through a U.K. government plan which allows those who have such tax bills to pay by transferring important cultural, scientific or historic objects to the nation. Artefacts accepted under the plan are allocated to public collections and available for all.

Hawking studied for his PhD at Cambridge and later became the university's Lucasian Professor of Mathematics, the same post that Isaac Newton held from 1669 to 1702.

Cambridge’s acquisition of the 10,000-page archive means that Hawking’s papers will join those of Newton and Charles Darwin at the university library, where they will soon be free for the public to access.

“The archive allows us to step inside Stephen’s mind and to travel with him round the cosmos to, as he said, ‘better understand our place in the universe,’” said Jessica Gardner, the university’s librarian.

“This vast archive gives extraordinary insight into the evolution of Stephen’s scientific life, from childhood to research student, from disability activist to ground-breaking, world-renowned scientist,” she added.

Diagnosed with motor neuron disease at 22 and given just a few years to live, Hawking survived for decades, dying in 2018 at 76. His work on the mysteries of space, time and black holes captured the imagination of millions, and his popular science books made him a celebrity beyond the preserves of academia. Hollywood celebrated his life in the 2014 biopic “The Theory of Everything.”

Hawking’s children, Lucy, Tim and Robert, said they were pleased that their father’s work will be preserved for the public for generations to come.

“My father would be so pleased and I think maybe at the same time, just a tiny bit overwhelmed that he was going to form part of the ... history of science, that he was going to be alongside the great scientists, the people whose work he really admired," Lucy Hawking said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
33K+
Followers
55K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Darwin
Person
Isaac Newton
Person
Stephen Hawking
IN THIS ARTICLE
#University Of Cambridge#Science Museum#Uk#Ap#The Science Museum Group#Cambridge University#Lucasian#Newton#The Associated Press
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
U.K.
Related
Sciencemomjunction.com

10 Fascinating Stephen Hawking Facts And Biography For Kids

Stephen Hawking, a prominent cosmologist and physicist, is considered one of the greatest scientists of the modern era. Apart from being a brilliant scientist, he authored several books and a few children’s novels. He has also helped the world demystify several mysteries about space, black holes, and gravity. Despite suffering...
AstronomyScience News

Gravitational waves confirm a black hole law predicted by Stephen Hawking

Despite their mysterious nature, black holes are thought to follow certain simple rules. Now, one of the most famous black hole laws, predicted by physicist Stephen Hawking, has been confirmed with gravitational waves. According to the black hole area theorem, developed by Hawking in the early 1970s, black holes can’t...
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

Famous Stephen Hawking theory about black holes confirmed

One of Stephen Hawking's most famous theorems has been proven right, using ripples in space-time caused by the merging of two distant black holes. The black hole area theorem, which Hawking derived in 1971 from Einstein's theory of general relativity, states that it is impossible for the surface area of a black hole to decrease over time. This rule interests physicists because it is closely related to another rule that appears to set time to run in a particular direction: the second law of thermodynamics, which states that the entropy, or disorder, of a closed system must always increase. Because a black hole's entropy is proportional to its surface area, both must always increase.
Austin, TXCultural Compass

Briscoe Center Acquires Archive of Renowned Photographer Robert Polidori

AUSTIN, Texas — Thanks to the generosity of a Chicago-area family, renowned photographer Robert Polidori’s photographic print archive has been donated to the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at The University of Texas at Austin. Consisting of more than 85,000 archive prints, the collection is valued at more than $30 million.
Businesscelebrityaccess.com

DEAG Acquires Concert Promoter UK Live

(CelebrityAccess) — German entertainment company Deutsche Entertainment Aktiengesellschaft (DEAG) solidified its foothold in the UK with the acquisition of British promoter and event organizer UK Live Limited through DEAG’s local subsidiary, Kilimanjaro Holdings Ltd. With a track record that stretches back more than a decade, UK Live is one of...
BusinessSilicon Republic

Ireland’s Strikepay acquires Gratsi with plans for UK expansion

The acquisition will see Gratsi’s founder, Jack Spargo, join the Strikepay team as vice-president of engineering. Strikepay, the Irish fintech start-up that enables cashless tipping, has acquired UK rival Gratsi. Both founded in 2020, Gratsi and Strikepay, formerly known as Strike, focus on facilitating contactless tipping for workers in industries...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UK PM's office declines to engage with ex-aide's allegations

LONDON, June 16 (Reuters) - Prime Minister Boris Johnson's office declined on Wednesday to engage with every allegation made by his former senior advisor Dominic Cummings, saying the British leader was focused on the country's recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. Earlier, Cummings reignited a row with health minister Matt Hancock,...
U.K.marketresearchtelecast.com

Queen Elizabeth II receives strong criticism in view of the computer collapse that has caused her cyber wall

The Queen isabel II, 95, has always been protected in every way, as well as all members of the Royal family and their residences. Being public personalities of great influence and importance for England and the world, they are exposed to any type of physical or cyber attack to extract information of interest about their movements and finances that could compromise them.
Celebritiesveranda.com

The Magnetic Pull of Wallis Simpson, Duchess of Windsor

Theirs was a love story that, on the surface, looks undeniably romantic, and it was. But, it was also complicated. It was a marriage that ended in a one-of-a-kind upset and inevitable exile for the couple involved. But, despite the dramatics that ensued after Wallis Simpson and Prince Edward's affair, his abdication, and their eventual marriage and life abroad, Simpson was a beacon of style and glamour, which was an undeniable part of her allure and the press's constant coverage of them.
CelebritiesPosted by
Newsweek

Why Prince Harry Faces Prospect of a Week Apart From Newborn Baby Lilibet

Prince Harry faces the prospect of as long as 10 days away from Meghan Markle and new born baby Lilibet if he is to honor Princess Diana at a statue unveiling. The Duke of Sussex and his brother, Prince William, have worked together for years to design a fitting monument in their mother's honor. That may not have been so easy recently because of the serious rift that has developed between them.
MoviesDeadline

Mubi Acquires Leos Carax’s Cannes Opener ‘Annette’ For UK & Ireland

Mubi has acquired all UK and Ireland rights for Leos Carax’s Annette which is due to open the Cannes Film Festival in competition on July 6, a day ahead of its French release. The distributor and streamer has set a theatrical UK and Ireland release on September 3. This is the second recent UK deal for Mubi on a Cannes title, following its pick-up of Paul Verhoeven’s Benedetta last month.
MinoritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Enid Blyton fans slam English Heritage 'insulting' re-appraisal of children's author's work as 'racist and xenophobic' as group stands by move (and gives Benjamin Franklin and Rudyard Kipling the same treatment)

Enid Blyton fans have slammed English Heritage's 'insulting' re-appraisal which linked the children's author's work to 'racism and xenophobia' after a review of its blue plaques following last summer's Black Lives Matter protests. The prolific English children's writer has enchanted millions of young readers for a century with tales of...
EducationTelegraph

Pathway of privilege: Cambridge college takes 22 pupils from single elite school

A single University of Cambridge college has taken 22 students from just one London private school, analysis by The Telegraph reveals. The number of offers made by Trinity College to Westminster School pupils is by the far the highest number that any Oxbridge college has made to one school over the past three years, according to data obtained under freedom of information laws.
EconomyPosted by
Bisnow

New Normal: UK Government Documents Reveal Office Market's New Normal

Leaked UK government options documents, prepared ahead of the lockdown easing rescheduled for 19 July, said that working from home will still be encouraged, and offices will be required to meet new workplace ventilation standards. The leak, to the Politico London Playbook, reveals that step four of the UK unlockdown...
Businessirvinetimes.com

Sony Music acquires UK podcast producer Somethin’ Else

Sony Music Entertainment (SME) has acquired Somethin’ Else, one of the biggest independent podcast producers in the UK. The move will see the record label, home to acts including Beyonce and Little Mix, expand its global podcast division and accelerate its in-house production capabilities. It is the latest in a...
Harvard, MAHarvard Health

Eugene Demler awarded 2021 Hamburg Prize for Theoretical Physics

Harvard professor Eugene Demler was awarded this year’s Hamburg Prize for Theoretical Physics by the Joachim Herz Foundation, the Wolfgang Pauli Centre, and the University of Hamburg. The prize, which is awarded for outstanding research achievements in theoretical physics, goes to Demler for his work on quantum fluids and solids,...
U.K.lastminuteonlinenews.com

Enid Blyton: English Heritage has no plans to remove plaque

There are “no plans” to remove a blue plaque for children’s author Enid Blyton, despite English Heritage saying her work is racist and xenophobic. The plaque outside her former home in south-west London was installed in 1997, 29 years after her death aged 71. A freshly updated online description notes...