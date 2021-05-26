Cancel
Celebrate World No Tobacco Day on Monday

By Dan Gray
Trumann Democrat
 12 days ago

Each year, the World Health Organization (WHO) holds World No Tobacco Day on Monday, May 31. Their goal is to spread awareness about the risks of tobacco use and how we can make the world tobacco-free. Roughly 6 million people die from tobacco-related ailments every year. And that number is projected to rise to over 8 million by 2030. But this is by no means a guarantee. The Sustainable Development Agenda aims to reduce deaths from noninfectious diseases by a third. Diseases linked to tobacco are on the list, so if we hit the target, 2030 will be a year to celebrate — not only for our health but the size of our wallets. Your average smoker drops around $4,000 on cigarettes annually. Imagine.

