North Carolina is joining over a dozen other states offering residents cash and other rewards in exchange for getting vaccinated against COVID-19. Thursday, Gov. Roy Cooper announced a Summer Cash program that offers state residents who get at least one jab the chance to win one of four $1 million jackpots as well as the Cash 4 College program, which offers four $125,000 college scholarships. Anyone vaccinated is automatically entered in the drawings, which will be held over the next two months.