TeamSnap Announces SportSavvy Customers Will Migrate to TeamSnap Platform, Streamlining Sports Management in the U.S. and Canada

BOULDER, Colo., May 26, 2021 /CNW/ -- TeamSnap, which provides industry-leading sports management and communication software for amateur sports, today announced that SportSavvy, a fully integrated league management system based in Canada, is migrating its customers to the TeamSnap platform. This transition supports SportSavvy and TeamSnap's shared dedication to simplifying sports management, registration and communication, streamlining platform use for sports communities across the U.S. and Canada. The move is the latest milestone in a series of growth initiatives the company has recently undertaken, including a new strategic partnership with Waud Capital and the addition of new executive talent.