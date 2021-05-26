Actors I Would Love to See on Broadway Someday

In terms of additions to one's resume, many actors and actresses focus on digital media, mainly movies, and television. But, sometimes, they will appear on Broadway. This would usually happen later in their career when they sometimes become a household name. But, unfortunately, these castings sometimes disrupt the theatre community for numerous reasons. Usually, when a major star is a part of a Broadway show with only TV or movie credits, it often brings up the conversation of stunt casting. Usually, these conversations die down if the person is good. In recent theatre seasons, it seemed that anyone who was anyone was appearing on Broadway.