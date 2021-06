The fifth annual Pony Up Marysville will begin at 12:01 a.m. Friday with the opening of the website, www.ponyupmarysville.com, to accept donations over the following 24 hours. If people prefer to walk in their donations, they should arrive at the Helvering Community Center at 111 Elm St. between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m. where volunteers with Marysville Community Foundation will help. Masks and social distancing are requested.