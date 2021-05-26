2 Bulldog relays break school marks

The alliteration in that title is so thick you can cut it with a knife. This past Saturday the Raiders traveled back to Schools Stadium in Newark for the Large Schools Division of the Essex County Relays. The Girl’s team came away with 2 sets of medals and 16 team points to finish in 9th place overall. The Boys scored in the triple jump relay. Leading the charge for the Raiders were jumpers Allie Huelbig and Kate ” The Great” Hickey. They scored medals in medaled in the high jump and triple jump relay. Huelbig scaled 4-9, while Hickey cleared 4-6. Their combined effort was tied with West Essex, however since Huelbig is a cagey veteran when it comes to claiming medals at meets that involve ties. When reached for a comment at the Post Meet Press COnference sponsored by Fruit Stripe Gum, Huelbig said,” I’ve been down its road before, indoors last year at the County Meet. And not for nothing, I am still waiting for my 2nd place medal.” Hickey was quoted at the same press conference, “That six-jump rule turns this into a chess match. Skipping a height, coming in at a higher height than normal. I am not a fan. Kate “The Great” just wants to jump, not play chess.” In the long jump relay, Hickey(13-4) and Huelbig(14-9) combined to score a 6th place finish. In the Triple jump relay, the pair scored a 3rd place finish when Huelbig went out to 32-0 and Hickey bounded out to a 29-0.5. The sprint medley team of Cynthia Depersio, Adrianna Quinn, Marcella Blancato, and Tiffany Miruelo scored a 5th place finish with a time of 4:43.77. The boys scored a 6th place finish in the triple jump relay, with a team of Jordan Greene and Soham Goswami.