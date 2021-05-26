newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

2 Bulldog relays break school marks

By Julie Perry
marysvilleonline.net
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRyan Stade, Kolton Schotte, Nathan Gudenkauf and Silas Miller weren’t looking to break a school record in the 4x800-meter relay. Their hope was a personal best and to qualify for Friday’s 3A state track and field meet in Wichita.

www.marysvilleonline.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Relays#Track And Field#Bulldog#Wichita
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Track & Field
News Break
Sports
Related
Hoover, ALScarlet Nation

Bulldogs advance

WHERE: Hoover Met, Hoover, Ala. WHEN: Wednesday, 5:30 p.m. TV/RADIO: SEC Network; Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Jeff Dantzler, David Johnston) Drama? There was plenty of that for Georgia Tuesday night in the first round of the SEC Tournament, which for all practical purposes was a must-win situation if it wanted to become of the 64 teams to qualify for the NCAA Tournament.
theandersonnews.com

Gottler breaks school discus record

LEXINGTON – Sophomore Trinity Gottler broke the ACHS discus record last Saturday at the Woodall Invitational with a toss of 115-feet-11-inches. The previous school record of 115-feet-4-inches was set by Sandy Corn in 1993. Gottler now owns two school records, as she broke the shot put school record on May 8 and reset it last weekend in Lexington.
kynt1450.com

Gazelles Win 1600 Relay in School Record Time

The Yankton Gazelles won the 4 by 400 relay Tuesday at the Last Chance Meet at Howard Wood Field with a school record time of 3.59.77. The foursome included Shae Rumsey, Josie Jensen, Sydnee Serck and Annika Gordon. The Gazelles and Bucks now prepare for the Class AA state track meet May 28-29 in Sturgis.
nutleyathletics.org

Huelbig, Hickey Hit High Marks for Raiders at County Relays

The alliteration in that title is so thick you can cut it with a knife. This past Saturday the Raiders traveled back to Schools Stadium in Newark for the Large Schools Division of the Essex County Relays. The Girl’s team came away with 2 sets of medals and 16 team points to finish in 9th place overall. The Boys scored in the triple jump relay. Leading the charge for the Raiders were jumpers Allie Huelbig and Kate ” The Great” Hickey. They scored medals in medaled in the high jump and triple jump relay. Huelbig scaled 4-9, while Hickey cleared 4-6. Their combined effort was tied with West Essex, however since Huelbig is a cagey veteran when it comes to claiming medals at meets that involve ties. When reached for a comment at the Post Meet Press COnference sponsored by Fruit Stripe Gum, Huelbig said,” I’ve been down its road before, indoors last year at the County Meet. And not for nothing, I am still waiting for my 2nd place medal.” Hickey was quoted at the same press conference, “That six-jump rule turns this into a chess match. Skipping a height, coming in at a higher height than normal. I am not a fan. Kate “The Great” just wants to jump, not play chess.” In the long jump relay, Hickey(13-4) and Huelbig(14-9) combined to score a 6th place finish. In the Triple jump relay, the pair scored a 3rd place finish when Huelbig went out to 32-0 and Hickey bounded out to a 29-0.5. The sprint medley team of Cynthia Depersio, Adrianna Quinn, Marcella Blancato, and Tiffany Miruelo scored a 5th place finish with a time of 4:43.77. The boys scored a 6th place finish in the triple jump relay, with a team of Jordan Greene and Soham Goswami.
Sportsholyokeenterprise.com

Koellner breaks own school record in shot put

Some of the girls who participated in volleyball returned from the state tournament the previous day and made a quick transition to be able to compete on Friday, adding more athletes to the Lady Dragon track and field lineup. “We have a lot to look forward to,” said coach Corey...
Naperville, ILedglentoday.com

Mackenzie Dixon Is Part Of School Record 4 x 400 Relay Team at Millikin University

Millikin’s men’s and women’s 4x400 Relay Teams both set school records at the Dr. Keeler Meet hosted North Central College on May 13 in Naperville, Illinois. The meet is a last chance qualifier for the upcoming NCAA Division III Outdoor Track and Field Championships giving athletes an opportunity to improve their chances of qualify for the national meet.
lewisu.edu

Hoffman Breaks School Record In 100 Meters; Achieves Automatic Qualifying Mark

Lewis University's Jada Hoffman (Chicago, Ill./Kenwood Academy) broke her own school record in the 100 meters on Saturday afternoon at the St. Francis Fighting Chance Invite at Joliet Memorial Stadium. The Flyers turned in 12 top six finishes including four first place finishes. Hoffman won the 100 meters in a...
Sportshudsonvalleypress.com

Jeremy Mooney Breaks Marist School Record

SPRINGFIELD, MA – Jeremy Mooney of the Marist men’s track & field program broke the school record in the 100-meter dash on Saturday at the IC4A Championships. Mooney ran a time of 10.98 seconds, which topped the record he set just six days prior at the MAAC Championships of 11.02 seconds. His time placed 13th in the preliminaries.
northroyaltonathletics.com

Kotlyn, Knull, Scaria & Sprecher Break 4×200 Meter Relay School Record

Congratulations to Lauren Kotlyn, Brianna Knull, Merlin Scaria and Julia Sprecher of the Girls Varsity Track Team!!. On Thursday, May 13th, the Girls Varsity Track Team traveled to Nordonia High School for the Suburban League Conference Championships. The 4×200 Meter Relay Team consisting of Lauren Kotlyn, Brianna Knull, Merlin Scaria and Julia Sprecher set a school record with a time of 1:46.32. The previous record of 1:46.51 was from 2012.
Washington County Pilot-Tribune & Enterprise

BREAKING: BHS relay team earns gold at state meet

The first race of the Class B State Track and Field Championships was a gold-medal race for the Blair Bears on Friday at Omaha Burke Stadium. Hailey Amandus, Reece Ewoldt, Kaitlynn Amandus and Makayla Baughman broke their own school record and earned first place in the 3,200-meter relay, finishing in just 9:35.62. The event win highlighted a busy afternoon and evening for Washington County athletes during the first of their two days in Omaha.
southeastiowaunion.com

Highland team breaks own school record

DES MOINES — Apparently nerves make for fast times. Being nervous is a good thing because those nerves led to a Highland High School record. The Huskies’ 4x200 meter relay team of Kadin Jepson, Brenton Bonebrake, Tyler Thompson and Connor Grinstead finished second in their heat at the state track meet in Drake Stadium Friday and 12th overall.
upstatespartans.com

Marks Becomes All-Time Wins Leader as Spartans Dominate Bulldogs

ASHEVILLE, N.C. – USC Upstate baseball pounded out 20 hits Thursday night in the series opener against UNC Asheville and defeated the Bulldogs 14-4 to improve to 35-14 (26-12 BSC) this season. Upstate snapped a four-game losing skid and handed Asheville its sixth straight loss as the Bulldogs fell to 15-31 (14-24 BSC).
newjerseyhills.com

Whippany Park High School post honor roll for third marking period

HANOVER TWP. - The following is the honor roll for Whippany Park High School for the third marking period. Distinguished honors are for grades of 4.00 or above. High Honors are for grades of 3.50 to 3.99. Honors are for grades of 3.00 to 3.49. Distinguished Honors. Grade 12. Mohand...
mahometdaily.com

Bulldog baseball posts new school record

The Bulldogs collected a school-record 21 stolen bases in a 10-2 baseball victory on Friday (May 21) at Armstrong-Potomac. Eleven players swiped at least one base. Nolan Nierenhausen had four thefts. Finishing with three steals apiece were Zac Carr and Blake Wolters. According to the IHSA web site, 21 stolen...
gustavus.edu

Women's Track & Field at NCAA Outdoor Championships

The Gustavus track & field team competes at the NCAA Championships on May 27-29. Feb 0610:46 amWomen's Track & Field at Bethel The Gustavus track & field team travels to Bethel on Feb. 6. Feb 1310:47 amWomen's Track & Field at Saint Benedict The Gustavus track & field team travels...
agupdate.com

Tigers set two new school marks at state track meet

It was a record-setting two days for Tekamah-Herman’s athletes at the 2021 Class C state track meet. Entered in three events, T-H athletes set two new school records at the meet. Emma Wakehouse was involved in both, setting a new standard in the 400-meter dash and joining with Halle Olsen, Kaitlyn Quick and MaKenzie Alexander set a new mark in the 4x400-meter relay.
MLB

Cole breaks Burnes' mark for K's with 0 BB

Corbin Burnes' Major League record didn't last long. Gerrit Cole on Monday broke Burnes' mark, set last Thursday, for most strikeouts recorded between walks when he struck out his 59th batter since allowing his last free pass. Cole broke the mark when he fanned Joey Gallo -- his third straight...