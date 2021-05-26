Cancel
Indianapolis, IN

Hoosiers celebrate Memorial Day, honor veterans like no one else

By Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
Trumann Democrat
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than 100 years, the eyes of millions have been on Indiana each Memorial Day weekend. The Indianapolis 500 is not only the Greatest Spectacle in Racing but also one of the largest celebrations of our most cherished freedoms and the men and women who have served in uniform to protect them. This year, as we prepare to host the largest public gathering in the U.S. since the pandemic, we have an opportunity to show the world how we honor our veterans in a manner befitting the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.

www.wabashplaindealer.com
