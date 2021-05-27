Cancel
Financial Reports

UPDATE 1-SoftBank Vision Fund head's pay fell 42% last year

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
(Adds COO’s pay)

TOKYO, May 27 (Reuters) - SoftBank Vision Fund’s head, Rajeev Misra, saw his total remuneration for the past business year fall 42% to 931 million yen ($8.5 million) including basic pay and other remuneration, a SoftBank Group Corp filing showed on Thursday.

Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure’s remuneration fell 15% to roughly 1.8 billion yen over the same period. The package includes the cost of his relocation to the United States. ($1 = 109.1800 yen) (Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

