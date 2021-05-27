The Masked Singer Season 5: Who Won And Why This Finale Was The Best Yet
Warning! The following contains spoilers for The Masked Singer Season 5 finale. Read at your own risk!. The Masked Singer Season 5 is finally over, and man, what a season. Between all the wild reveals, Cluedle-Doo's ridiculousness, and awesome guest panelists, it was a great season, and the finale really sent things over the top in the best way. Without a doubt, this was the greatest finale the series has done since its beginning, for more reasons than one.www.cinemablend.com