The Masked Singer Season 5: Who Won And Why This Finale Was The Best Yet

Warning! The following contains spoilers for the latest episodes of Legacies, so read at your own risk!. Legacies went all Star Wars with the applicably titled episode "A New Hope,", and in true fashion to the beloved sci-fi franchise, it revealed that a certain someone all the other characters (and viewers) thought was dead was actually still alive. Once Hope, Josie, and Lizzie emerged from their drug-fueled vision quest, they tracked the villain to a cabin and were greeted by none other than Nick Fink's Ryan Clarke. It wasn't quite as stunning a reveal as Darth Vader being Anakin Skywalker, to be sure, but still a shock, considering his previous appearance.