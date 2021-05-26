Vessel will reopen this week with a ban on solo visitors

The Vessel, an iconic New York tower that witnessed a series of suicides since its opening in 2019, has now banned solo visitors and beefed up security measures to avoid any such incident.In January, 2021, the Vessel at Hudson Yards in New York City had closed after the third suicide. On Friday, the 150-feet-high art structure will be reopened. Tickets will be open for sale from Wednesday noon.The Vessel, built as part of the Hudson Yards redevelopment project, has a spiral staircase that comprises 154 intricately interconnecting flights of stairs. Since its opening in March 2019, it has attracted 2.5 million...