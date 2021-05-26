Vessel will reopen this week with a ban on solo visitors
Vessel, Heatherwick Studio’s meat cone-reminiscent staircase-jumble that towers 150 feet over Manhattan’s Hudson Yards, will reopen to the public this Friday, May 28, after being closed since mid-January. The prolonged closure came after a third person took their own life by jumping from the $150 million interactive sculpture. The two previous deaths occurred in February and December of 2020. All three individuals were under the age of 25. Related Companies, the developer of Hudson Yards, debuted Vessel in March 2019.www.archpaper.com