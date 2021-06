AGAWAM — Unless the town can find funds for repairs, a historic tavern on Main Street may collapse into “a rotted pile of wood and a cellar hole,” warns Philip Kimball. The Captain Charles Leonard House, built more than 200 years ago to serve stagecoach riders traveling between Hartford and Boston, is showing its age. Kimball, a member of the board of trustees that runs the house as a nonprofit banquet hall, said $19,074 approved by the City Council for a preservation plan is just the first step. Wood is rotting all over the exterior — including load-bearing columns. Plumbing and electrical systems dating back to the 1930s pose a constant fire or flooding threat. All 48 windows need replacing. He said the price tag will run into the hundreds of thousands, far beyond what the trustees can raise on their own.