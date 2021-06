HOOVER, Ala. — In their first showing in Hoover, Alabama, the Diamond Hogs dominated the Georgia Bulldogs to advance. Lael Lockhart got the pitching start for the Hogs and was well on his way to a perfect game until the top of the seventh inning when Georgia scored a two-run home run. He went for 7.0 innings, giving up just two hits and two runs and threw 11 strikeouts.