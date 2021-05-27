Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis Brand Product Expansions

By Elena Rahman
TrendHunter.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe leading global cannabis and lifestyle goods company, Good Supply, is expanding its product repertoire to introduce consumers to new cannabis concentrates. Good Supply specializes in a wide range of cannabis products, including flowers, vapes, and oils. The company's newest concentrate additions offer various formats to provide users with multiple...

www.trendhunter.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Concentrate#Cannabis Consumption#Potency#Good Supply#Canadian#The Good Supply Wax
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Pharmaceuticals
Related
PharmaceuticalsL.A. Weekly

Best CBD Oil Brands In 2021

If you’ve decided to incorporate CBD into your existing natural supplement regimen, then our guide to the best CBD oil brands in 2021 will help you get started. Even though it might feel tempting to buy CBD oil from the first brand you come upon online, the truth is that not all brands are created equal. You might also be drawn to a cheaper brand over one whose prices are a bit higher. When it comes to less reputable CBD oil brands, they will sometimes choose to cut corners in order to create cheaper products. For example, instead of using the clean, industry-preferred CO2 extraction process, a less reputable brand may use a solvent extraction process that can leave traces of harmful residue in its CBD oils.
EconomyPosted by
Benzinga

TILT Holdings Cannabis Co. To Bring Old Pal Products To Massachusetts Market

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE:TILT) (OTCQX:TLLTF) has teamed up with Old Pal to manufacture, package, and distribute its select products. Under the deal, TILT's subsidiary, Commonwealth Alternative Care, agreed to bring the Los Angeles-based cannabis lifestyle brand into its wholesale manufacturing, packaging, and distribution platform in Massachusetts. The Phoenix-based company disclosed...
IndustryTrendHunter.com

CBD Tobacco Alternatives

Metolius Hemp is a leading brand in the CBD industry. The brand organically and regeneratively farms CBD and CBG (cannabigerol) hemp to produce its line of high-quality 'cannagars' (hemp cigars). The goal is to provide an effective tobacco alternative. The Oregon-based company stands out in the non-psychoactive cannabis market with...
Pharmaceuticalscrfashionbook.com

Meet Pure Beauty, the Next Gen Cannabis Brand for the Stylish Stoner

As of March 31, 2021, New York became the 15th state to legalize weed, and it seems cannabis shows no signs of stopping its unbridled national domination. Cannabis has quickly become the fastest-growing (no pun intended) industry in the United States. In 2021, Forbes reported a record $17.5 billion in legal sales, a 46% increase from 2019 which, between panic purchasing and stress buying, was only accelerated by the COVID-19 pandemic displaying a sense of resilience during difficult times.
Businessalbuquerqueexpress.com

Cannabis Sativa Signs Term Sheet to Acquire Stratum Brands Cannabis

MESQUITE, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 17, 2021 / Cannabis Sativa, Inc. (OTCQB:CBDS) announces signing a Term Sheet to acquire Stratum Brands, a Los Angeles cannabis product manufacturer with 2020 consolidated revenues of $2.8M and product lines including flower, live resin, diamonds, and shatter distributed to more than 50 California dispensaries. Stratum features Cobra Extracts (https://www.cobraextracts.com), the 2018 High Times Cannabis Cup winner for best vape cartridge, the Freeway Ricky Ross (https://instagram.com/lakingpins) LA Kingpins line of vapes, and social equity partner Sweetz (https://instagram.com/sweetz_ca) tobacco free blunts, as well as Headset, a line of infused beverages produced as a joint venture with H2 Liquid Co. 'Cannabis Sativa has found the right 'touch the plant' partner, said CEO David Tobias, 'Stratum Brands CEO Jason Boze and COO Chirag Sadana have engaged in and managed to thrive amidst California's regulatory changes through skilled management and strong sales since 2015'. Details of the LOI call for issuance of Cannabis Sativa stock valued at $1,715,000 for 49% ownership with an option to increase ownership after completed audit of Stratum's financials. The deal will close pursuant to a successful initial raise of at least $500,000. Stratum CEO Jason Boze stated 'with the enhanced funding capabilities of Cannabis Sativa as a partner, we believe we can greatly scale our manufacturing and distribution footprint through increased brand awareness achieved via strategic marketing initiatives and product development.'
Industrycannabisnewswire.com

420 with CNW — How Extractors Keep Microbials, Mold from Cannabis Products

The cannabis industry has been riding high for the past few years, earning billions of dollars as more states have chosen to legalize it for either medical or recreational use — even both. Despite cannabis becoming even more accessible, many consumers don’t stop to think about how much care is taken to ensure the products they see on the shelves are of top quality.
Newport Beach, CAdrugstorenews.com

Kadenwood acquiring Social CBD

CBD consumer packaged good company Kadenwood is making an acquisition that is growing the size of its distribution network. The Newport Beach, Calif.-based company is acquiring CBD wellness brand Social CBD — a move that the company said will create the largest retail CBD distribution network in the country, including major drug and grocery chains.
Economyazuremagazine.com

100 Years of Braun: Celebrating the Products that Made the Brand Iconic

Radios, razors, kitchen tools, calculators. These seemingly ordinary objects have a greater impact on our lives than many of us care to admit. They tend to fade into the background of our mundane daily routines. But when designed well, these modern conveniences not only have the power to make our our lives easier, they catalyze innovation for decades to come. The latter has been the case for Braun — the industrial design giant is celebrating its centenary anniversary this year.
NBAcannabisnewsworld.com

Al Harrington’s cannabis brand is coming to Canada

Over the course of his 16-year career in the National Basketball Association, Al Harrington made many trips north to face the Toronto Raptors. Now Harrington will be returning to Canada through a different line of work. His cannabis brand, Viola, which he named after his grandmother and established in 2011, is expanding into the Canadian market. Toronto company partners with former NBA player Al Harrington on CBD topical line How Method Man and Al Harrington plan to empower black ownership in the weed industry Al Harrington warns NBA players to stock up on cannabis as they enter the Disney World bubble and resume the season Avicanna Inc., a Toronto-based biopharmaceutical company, has entered a partnership to bring Viola-branded products to Canada through its manufacturing, distribution and sales channels. Per a press release , the products will include specific formulations developed by Avicanna and the company will pay Viola a royalty for use of the brand in Canada. “We’re so excited to announce the expansion of Viola’s mission and reach into Canada with the help of the Avicanna team,” says Harrington, CEO of Viola. “Their commitment to research and development of cannabis in the medical and pharmaceutical industries makes them the perfect biotech partner to bring Viola’s brand to our northern neighbours, and we’re looking forward to the bright future ahead,” he says. Viola has been operating in the U.S. for a decade and Harrington has been active in creating more opportunities for communities of colour to participate in the cannabis industry. An arm of the company, Viola Cares, is dedicated to increasing minority representation through education, equitable offerings, expungement, incubation programs and other offerings. The company intends to expand those efforts north of the border. “We aim to expand and build on Al’s vision for the cannabis industry and provide…
prunderground.com

NuStrips Revolutionizes Nutrition and Vitamin Delivery Technology with a Lineup of Lifestyle and Wellness Supplements

NuStrips introduces a smarter way to consume vitamins and nutrition supplements powered by its patented In a Strip™ technology. This revolutionary technology opens the door to a new generation of dietary supplements that are portable, easy to consume and highly effective. NuStrips vitamins layer multiple nutrients onto individually sealed strips that dissolve on your tongue in seconds, and are engineered to drive faster absorption, enhanced bioavailability and peak performance.
Skin CarePosted by
WWD

Urban Skin Rx Debuts SPFs Products, Brand Initiatives

Urban Skin Rx is entering another phase with launches, new distributors and a philanthropic initiative. The brand, which was founded by aesthetician Rachel Roff and caters to deeper skin tones, is debuting two new SPF products on Friday in tandem with a Juneteenth initiative. Called the Shineblock Oil Control Moisturizer SPF 30 and the Sheerglow Even Tone Daily Defense Mineral Moisturizer SPF 30, prices are $20 and $34, respectively. They are first launching on the brand’s website.
HealthDiscover Mag

CBD Benefits: Full Guide and 6 Best Brands

This article contains affiliate links to products. Discover may receive a commission for purchases made through these links. Your eyes aren’t deceiving you - CBD products are everywhere! From tinctures to edibles to topical products, CBD-infused items are in high demand. CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of the more than 100 compounds found in hemp plants. CBD is such an appealing option for so many people because of the many all-natural therapeutic side effects that it may offer.
MinoritiesPosted by
Benzinga

New Cannabis Products: 3 Weed-Themed Options For Pride Month

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch nearly every week. But don’t worry, Benzinga always keeps you updated on the most interesting new cannabis products being launched…this time with a Pride Month twist. 3 Cannabis Products For Pride Month. Artist Ludi...
Marketsmediapost.com

Upwave Expands Brand Analytics Suite With Product Acquisition Of Search Technology

Brand analytics platform Upwave made a product acquisition, acquiring the search analytics technology and code base from Croft Analytics, a marketing science consultancy. The investment in ShareofSearch, the website and technology that enables marketers to chart trends in Google search volumes and share of search for up to 40 terms, follows the recent sale of Upwave’s legacy survey and analytics platform business, Instant Insights.
Skin CareByrdie

Origins: Brand Review and 13 of the Best Products

Founded in the early '90s with nature, the environment, and a commitment to performance skincare in mind, Origins made a name for itself as a beauty industry pioneer. Rachel Lockett, vice president of marketing and consumer engagement for Origins North America, says that mission still rings true. “Origins combines high-quality plant, earth, and sea-based ingredients with non-toxic-to-skin alternatives and advanced science to create safe, high-performance products that deliver transformative results."
NFLtraining-conditioning.com

As Cannabis Products Rise in Popularity, Organizations Pause At Acceptance

As Cannabis Products Rise in Popularity, Organizations Pause At Acceptance. With the explosion of cannabis products bleeding over to the sports medicine industry as the once-illegal drug is becoming legalized in individual states, some professional leagues aren’t ready to jump aboard the bandwagon. Last week, the NFL said it wants...