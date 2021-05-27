Cannabis Brand Product Expansions

Over the course of his 16-year career in the National Basketball Association, Al Harrington made many trips north to face the Toronto Raptors. Now Harrington will be returning to Canada through a different line of work. His cannabis brand, Viola, which he named after his grandmother and established in 2011, is expanding into the Canadian market. Toronto company partners with former NBA player Al Harrington on CBD topical line How Method Man and Al Harrington plan to empower black ownership in the weed industry Al Harrington warns NBA players to stock up on cannabis as they enter the Disney World bubble and resume the season Avicanna Inc., a Toronto-based biopharmaceutical company, has entered a partnership to bring Viola-branded products to Canada through its manufacturing, distribution and sales channels. Per a press release , the products will include specific formulations developed by Avicanna and the company will pay Viola a royalty for use of the brand in Canada. “We’re so excited to announce the expansion of Viola’s mission and reach into Canada with the help of the Avicanna team,” says Harrington, CEO of Viola. “Their commitment to research and development of cannabis in the medical and pharmaceutical industries makes them the perfect biotech partner to bring Viola’s brand to our northern neighbours, and we’re looking forward to the bright future ahead,” he says. Viola has been operating in the U.S. for a decade and Harrington has been active in creating more opportunities for communities of colour to participate in the cannabis industry. An arm of the company, Viola Cares, is dedicated to increasing minority representation through education, equitable offerings, expungement, incubation programs and other offerings. The company intends to expand those efforts north of the border. “We aim to expand and build on Al’s vision for the cannabis industry and provide…