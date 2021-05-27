Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

Netflix tests the 'Play Something' button on mobile, starting with Android

By R. Lawler
Engadget
 23 days ago

In April Netflix fully rolled out its Play Something button on TVs, providing viewers a quick shortcut to bypass the decision making process entirely. Now, as promised, it's following up with a rollout on mobile that starts with testing the feature on Android phones globally. If you're part of the test, then you'll see the button pop up in your apps as shown above, available in both kid's and adult profiles.

www.engadget.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Press Play#Android Phones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Cell Phones
News Break
Mobile Apps
News Break
Netflix
Related
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

These new features are coming to Android starting this summer

Google has announced new features that are coming to Android this summer prior to the Android 12 update which is due out early in September. One is the global rollout of the Android Earthquake Alerts System which can give you an alert seconds before an earthquake hits hopefully giving you enough time to find a safe place. Google says, "We are prioritizing launching Earthquake Alerts in countries with higher earthquake risks, and hope to launch in more and more countries over the coming year."
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Roblox: How to Download and Play on PC, Android and iOS

Roblox is a very special title, since inside we can find a whole virtual universe of different gaming experiences. Thousands of works put together to be discovered by players or to add even more by bringing out our creative vein. Despite its apparent graphic simplicity, it is a “metaverse” with many layers of depth that we can unravel as we delve into it. This time we will tell you something quite simple: how to download and install it on PC, Android and iOS. We also remember that you have on the web a small guide to redeem free codes and a list with various rewards currently available.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Paid Android apps and games that are free on Google Play today, June 7

Most of the applications that we have in the Google Play Store for Android mobiles are free, others are based on a Freemium model -free to download but with internal micro-payments-, and others are directly paid, either games or services. But every week, every day in fact, some of these...
ComicsComicBook

Mobile Suit Gundam Set To Arrive On Netflix This Month

Mobile Suit Gundam is easily the biggest mech franchise to rise from the medium of anime, presenting fans with countless worlds that are all united by the influence of the unique mobile suits, and it seems as if Netflix will be taking fans back to the earlier days of the series by putting several movies from the franchise on its streaming service. 2021 is set to be a big year for the Gundam series, with the arrival of Hathaway's Flash this summer taking us back to the original universe created by Yoshiyuki Tomino.
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

How to Use Chrome Extensions on Android Mobile Browsers

The desktop version of Google Chrome supports extensions that help improve productivity and the web browsing experience. Unfortunately, Google Chrome users on Android don’t get the same treatment. This is because Google doesn’t provide a way to add Chrome extensions to its mobile browser. But there are several workarounds to...
Video Gamesjioforme.com

Best New Mobile Games on iOS and Android – June 2021 Summary

GameCentral presents the best smartphone games of the month, including updates from the makers of 80 Days and Divinity: Original Sin 2. Lots up to the spectacular harbor of Divinity: Original Sin 2, which is still one of the best role-playing games this month, as the end of the lockdown is visible and the sun is causing inconvenient glare on your phone screen. Games are old-fashioned games, Flocks’ quirky brand laid-back puzzle-solving and Huntdown mobile release – a love letter to arcade games in the early 90’s.
Cell PhonesAndroidGuys

The best Android phones available at Boost Mobile

Boost Mobile may no longer belong to Sprint, but that doesn’t mean it’s a completely different company under DISH. In fact, it’s largely business as usual to the average consumer. As is the case with other MVNOs, Boost has its own rate plans, customer service, and phone selection. Here, we’ll dig into the devices offered at Boost.
Cell PhonesTechRadar

Best email apps: free and paid mobile email clients for Android and iOS

Click the links below to go to the provider's website:. Email has become a vital tool for businesses worldwide, so it’s important to ensure that you’re using the right apps and email service providers for your needs. Different email clients focus on different aspects of the email process. Some prioritize security, others make ease of use a focus, and still others make a point of including as many additional tools as possible.
Video GamesAndroid Central

Xbox Game Pass for Android review: The future of mobile gaming

Microsoft made waves across the industry with Xbox Game Pass, creating an affordable subscription service that sees new select AAA titles and exclusives launch into it the day they release at retail. The value is immense, and it only got better when Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added cloud streaming for its members. Though still in beta, Xbox Game Pass cloud streaming works fantastic on Android, allowing you to play your favorite console games on the go wherever you are.
NFLmarketresearchtelecast.com

How to scan an AirTag from your Android mobile

AirTags have been the coolest gadgets we’ve seen in recent months. If you do not know them yet, they are small electronic badges that locate the position of an object that does not have a GPS. The keys, your bag or the car are some examples where you can put them, but the problem may not be where you put them but how you find them. And is that if you have a device that is not Apple may wonder how to scan an AirTag if you have an Android mobile.
Behind Viral VideosAndroid Headlines

YouTube Is Testing Timed Comments On Android & iOS

Thanks to YouTube’s ‘Timed Comments’ feature creators will be able to add timed comments to a specific portion of the video. Users will be able to view comments timed to the exact part they are watching a video. The Google-owned video-sharing platform is currently testing the feature on Android and iOS.
Cell Phonesicydk.com

How to Reset Modecom XINO Z46 X4 plus Android Mobile

A lot of people want to know how to reset a Modecom XINO Z46 X4 plus Android Mobile because they have problems and they want to fix it. Many people have not read the instruction manual that came with their XINO Z46 X4 plus Android Mobile, or they have just not heard about how to reset a Modecom XINO Z46 X4 plus Android Mobile. This blog is to show people how to reset a Modecom XINO Z46 X4 plus Android Mobile.
Comicshypebeast.com

Netflix To Start Streaming New 'Shaman King' Anime

During its Geeked Week livestream earlier this week, Netflix announced that it will start streaming the new Shaman King anime this summer. Accompanying the announcement is an English-subtitled trailer that shares a look at Hiroyuki Takei’s new series. The new Shaman King anime serves as a continuation of the adventures of Yoh Asakura as he attempts to hone his shaman skills to become the Shaman King by winning the Shaman Fight. Premiered in Japan back in April, the ongoing anime will feature 52 episodes and adapt all 35 volumes of Shaman King‘s complete edition published by Kodansha.
TV & Videoshypebeast.com

Netflix Announces Release Date for 'Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway'

Netflix has secured exclusive streaming rights to Mobile Suit Gundam Hathaway, the newest addition to the legendary anime mecha franchise. This film will be the first of three movies that will adapt Mobile Suit Gundam: Hathaway’s Flash, a novel written by Gundam creator Yoshiyuki Tomino. “After Char’s rebellion, Hathaway Noa leads an insurgency against Earth Federation, but meeting an enemy officer and a mysterious woman alters his fate,” reads the film description.
Softwarewindowscentral.com

Microsoft Office Mobile for Android testing new voice capture feature

Office Insiders can now try out a new voice capture feature for the Office Mobile app on Android. The feature can transcribe speech to text and highlight text during audio playback. Microsoft 365 subscribers can also use the feature to attribute text to speakers. Microsoft Office for Android has a...
TV & Videosbaltimoregaylife.com

Netflix has something nice waiting for fans of Stranger Things and Lupine

Netflix fans can enjoy. Red N will sell exclusive merchandise from a number of top chains such as Lupine and Stranger Things. Narcos, Stranger Things, and La Casa de Papel, these are just a few of the best series that you can watch on Netflix. However, the sale of goods does not always go very smoothly. While you can buy an apron or figurine from nearly every Disney movie and series, it’s much more difficult for titles than Movie N. The streaming service eventually solves this problem.