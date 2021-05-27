Netflix tests the 'Play Something' button on mobile, starting with Android

AirTags have been the coolest gadgets we’ve seen in recent months. If you do not know them yet, they are small electronic badges that locate the position of an object that does not have a GPS. The keys, your bag or the car are some examples where you can put them, but the problem may not be where you put them but how you find them. And is that if you have a device that is not Apple may wonder how to scan an AirTag if you have an Android mobile.