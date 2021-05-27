Netflix tests the 'Play Something' button on mobile, starting with Android
In April Netflix fully rolled out its Play Something button on TVs, providing viewers a quick shortcut to bypass the decision making process entirely. Now, as promised, it's following up with a rollout on mobile that starts with testing the feature on Android phones globally. If you're part of the test, then you'll see the button pop up in your apps as shown above, available in both kid's and adult profiles.www.engadget.com