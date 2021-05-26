Cavaliers Team Up With Esports Entertainment Group to Become Official Esports Tournament Platform Provider

Chris Fedor wants you to know that he predicted a similar season to the one the Cavs had and that there’s no need for outrage. The problem with that thought, however, is that there is. The Cavs are averaging just 20 wins over the last three years. You can argue that it’s just a rebuild, the shortened seasons didn’t help, there’s “talent” on this team and the like but at the end of the day, the New York Knicks drafted one guy and signed one coach, and turned their franchise around overnight. Clearly, Koby Altman isn’t sure what he’s doing.