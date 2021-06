By Guy Gifford, Landowner Assistance Forester and Fire Prevention and Firewise Coordinator, Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Northeast Region. In the heat of a fire, every second counts. So, if a time comes that you require emergency assistance, it’s important you’ve done your due diligence to make firefighters’ and emergency responders’ jobs easier. A simple, but critical, component of this is ensuring you have an easily visible and reflective address sign to help them find your home. Of course, the benefits of proper addressing go beyond wildfire season, too.