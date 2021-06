There's no better time than summer to break out of the ordinary routine and explore the aisles to try something new. As plant-based products continue to expand into new areas of our store, our Trends Council has predicted the plant-based alternatives to meat, dairy and even seafood will fill shoppers' carts this summer and beyond. These plant-based products also meet our Quality Standards, which prohibit 100+ ingredients in food, so pop open a refreshing beverage and lighten up your summer staples with these plant-based finds.