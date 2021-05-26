Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

DENIM SPIRIT: Colors: In nature and in history

By CAMERON MILLER
Finger Lakes Times
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow many shades of green? Gazing out on the springtime countryside, especially here in the vineyard-bespectacled Finger Lakes, trying to count the different shades of green is like counting stars in the night sky. No way. There are actually 295 shades of green, although there is no canvass of nature...

www.fltimes.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Color#Denim#Weather#Blue Jays#Western#Northern Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
Related
Cleveland, OHcoolcleveland.com

Enjoy Solstice Yoga, a Mimosa & Some Science at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History

As part of its summer solstice celebration, the Cleveland Museum of Natural History is offering Solstice Yoga for those who can get themselves up early on a Sunday morning!. It’ll be worth it though. The 45-minute class, led by Cleveland Yoga Little Italy’s Julio DiBiaso, takes place in the museum’s courtyard and is followed by a free mimosa and fresh fruit. What could be summer-ier than that? And afterward your $30 class fee admits you to the museum to look around at all the scientific discoveries it shares. Free parking is also included.
Entertainmentdnyuz.com

In Rome, an Apartment Rich in Color and History Opens to the Public

ON A SPRING evening in Rome, the filmmaking duo Ila Bêka and Louise Lemoine entered Casa Balla, the former apartment of the early 20th-century artist Giacomo Balla, with flashlights in hand. The U-shaped three-bedroom flat, located on the fourth floor of a nondescript mid-20th-century building, had hardly been touched since the 1990s, after the deaths of Balla’s daughters — Elica in 1993 and Luce a year later — both of whom lived in the apartment their entire lives. Bêka’s and Lemoine’s lights revealed a long hallway painted with amoebalike shapes in bright yellow and green that seemed to dance against a peach-colored background. Dozens of square and wildly colorful abstract paintings were mounted on the upper portion of the walls, concealing exposed water pipes and little cubbies.
Providence, RIValley Breeze

Explore history, nature on Saturday’s downtown paddle

PROVIDENCE – On Saturday, June 19, at 4:30 p.m., the Woonasquatucket River Watershed Council will host a summer evening paddle on the lower Woonasquatucket River – its first paddle of the season. This paddle trip is part of the 2021 “Explore the Woonasquatucket” recreational series. For this downtown Providence paddle...
Clermont, KYPioneer News

Spirit Nest art next natural attraction at Bernheim

CLERMONT -- Visitors can now experience a one-of-a-kind art installation at Bernheim Arboretum and Research Forest – the Spirit Nest, created by nationally-renowned artist Jayson Fann. Fann is an interdisciplinary artist, educator, musician, and producer from Big Sur, Calif., who has created an interactive and uniquely Bernheim art installation. Over...
Visual Artdweb.news

Pioneer of Natural History Illustration: The Art and Science of Mark Catesby

Today, the broadcaster and natural historian Sir David Attenborough shares his passion for the natural world with TV audiences across the globe through slick documentaries. These films not only showcase Attenborough’s boundless curiosity for the flora and fauna on our planet, but also educate the viewer about the consequences that we all face when human activity interrupts nature’s symbiotic balance.
Businessbiofuelsdigest.com

Symrise plans natural food coloring sale

In Germany, specialty chemicals giant Symrise AG has received an offer from Chr. Hansen Natural Colors A/S, now known as Oterra, to acquire its natural food coloring activities for an undisclosed sum. Symrise says it welcomes the offer, having decided to focus its flavor and nutrition segment on core business.
Pickens County, SCyourpickenscounty.com

Does Cherokee history hint at the nature of man?

I love the “Blue Ridge” or “Blue Wall” named by the Cherokee for our escarpment here in Pickens County, where the mountains give way to flatter lands. These escarpments cause the Twin Falls on Reedy Cove Creek to tumble and then. join the Eastatoe River. I am enthralled as I...
Skiatook, OKTulsa World

Nature Note: Kestrels Colorful Raptor Found in Skiatook

Kestrels are found on all continents except Antarctica. The American kestrel, also called a sparrow hawk, occurs in both North and South America. It is the smallest of the six kinds of falcons seen in North America. It is resident year-round in the Skiatook area. Slightly smaller than a robin...
MuseumsPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Museum of Natural History Opens an Exhibit of Sparkling Animals

I do not have an octopus teacher, sloshing around off the coast of South Africa. But that doesn’t mean there aren’t special animals I can learn from! My instructors reside not in a kelp forest but in glittering vitrines at the Museum of Natural History, in an exhibit entitled “Beautiful Creatures: Jewelry Inspired by the Animal Kingdom.”
Hair Carenaturallycurly.com

History of Natural Hair and How it Reflects Black History

Black women’s hair has been under attack for centuries. Due to the history of slavery in America and a strict enforcement of white supremacy after it’s abolition, the natural hair movement we know and love today was not always so accepted. And to be real, it’s still not always accepted.
New York City, NYPosted by
Secret NYC

Museum Of Natural History’s Brand New Hall Of Gems & Minerals Opens Saturday

The American Museum of Natural History has announced that The Allison and Roberto Mignone Hall of Gems and Minerals will finally be opening this Saturday, June 12 . The hall has been part of the museum since the ’70s, and closed in 2017 to be redesigned as one of the New York icon’s 150th anniversary projects. It was originally supposed to open this past fall, then in February of 2021, but because of the pandemic, it was pushed back to this spring.
MuseumsSo Md News.com

National Museum of Natural History to reopen

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Smithsonian’s National Museum of Natural History will reopen to the public Friday, June 18, with new hours, free timed-entry passes and health-and-safety procedures in place. Visitors will see familiar displays, including the Hope Diamond and Nation’s T. rex, alongside a new contemporary art exhibition, “Unsettled Nature: Artists Reflect on the Age of Humans.” Additional exhibitions will open through the fall.
WildlifeWLUC

The Spirit of Isle Royale, Part 3: Learning from Nature

ISLE ROYALE, Mich. (WLUC) - Isle Royale is home to the longest predator, prey study in the world. Scientists have been studying the moose and wolves on the island since 1958. The program which began at Purdue University is now run through Michigan Tech University. The question at the core of the study seems simple, how does nature work? But the complexity of the answer, found perhaps only here in an ecosystem so rare and untouched - well, it’s been over 70 years and that question remains.
Visual Artfrcheraldstar.com

Cheyenne Rangers 4-H Mural to depict local foothills landscape and natural history

Nick Haertling is seen here preparing the south wall of Nuts and Bolts for a mural depicting landscape, nature, and agricultural images associated with the Edgemont area which reflects the Cheyenne River Rangers 4-H District. ____________________________. By Eric Harrold. Staff Writer. EDGEMONT – Nick Haertling remembers where it all began....
Apparelwolfandbadger.com

White Denim Jacket

There aren't any reviews for this product yet. Some recent customer reviews of the Paloma Lira collection:. Around The World Dress (XS) Love the quality and how different it is! Truly is a statement piece. Beverly Hills Dress (S) Beautiful dress, looks great!. Delivery. COVID-19: We're open online and shipping...
Environmenth-net.org

CFP: ENVIRONMENTAL HISTORY: GLOBAL HISTORIES OF NATURE AND CULTURE

Eunice Nodari (Federal University of Santa Catarina, Brazil) Marina Miraglia (National University of General Sarmiento, Argentina) Mark Hersey (Mississippi State University, USA) Sandro Dutra e Silva (State University of Goiás/UniEVANGELICA, Brazil) Encouraged by the steadily growing interest in environmental history in Latin America, Ambiente & Sociedade, an Open Access interdisciplinary...
Lifestylevivaglammagazine.com

How to Make Natural Food Coloring at Home

Natural food coloring does not contain any preservatives, plus they are packed with healthful compounds. Remember, most homemade food coloring is made from fruits and vegetables, so they contain some nutrients. The best part is that it is easy to make your own natural food coloring. To give you a better view, here are some ways to make food coloring at home.
Celebritiesredcarpet-fashionawards.com

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge Wore Chloe, & Other Stories For Her Natural History Museum Visit

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge paid a visit to the Natural History Museum in London today (June 22), where she surprised local schoolchildren. I’m sure the children were just as shocked as you and I, to see the duchess dressed in a salmon pink Chloé cargo pocket blazer paired with & Other Stories Favourite Cut jeans, a white Ralph Lauren T-shirt, and Veja Esplar sneakers.
East Bay Times

Park It: Oakley’s Big Break shows Delta’s rich natural, cultural history

Among the East Bay Regional Park District visitor centers offering programs as pandemic-related restrictions ease is the one at Oakley’s Big Break Regional Shoreline. On Big Break Road off Main Street (Highway 4), Big Break is a window on the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta’s rich cultural and natural history. Outside, there’s a kayak launch, a fishing pier, a small amphitheater, a scale model of the entire Delta and shoreline trails leading to Brentwood and the Marsh Creek Regional Trail, which is open from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m.
TravelArkansas Online

Short hikes beat summer heat: Loops reveal nature, history

Good things come in small packages, like great hikes happen on short trails. Distance doesn’t necessarily mean quality on a jaunt over hill and dale, especially during summer when an all-day trek may not be the best idea. Keeping it short helps keep it fun as temperatures rise. A good...