The goal is to sell one million EVs by 2025. Hyundai claims it will slash up to 50 percent of its internal combustion vehicle production in order to boost the resources available to make electric cars, a report by Reuters claimed Friday, citing sources close to the automaker. The group's decision is apparently motivated by the need to free up research and development resources to continue expanding its electric vehicle offerings in order to hit a target of selling one million EVs by 2025.