Los Angeles clergy celebrate Mass for unaccompanied migrant children

By Jonah McKeown
catholicnewsagency.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCatholic clergy in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles have been celebrating Masses this month for hundreds of unaccompanied migrant children housed in large temporary shelters. Beginning on May 9, priests have offered private weekend Masses for migrant children at the Long Beach Convention Center and Pomona Fairplex, after the archdiocese secured permission from the federal government, Angelus News reported.

