Bill would have forced false narrative of nation's history

By LETTER TO THE EDITOR Pamela Werner, Huntingtown
So Md News.com
 28 days ago

Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) introduced House Bill 1158, “Training on The 1776 Project,” a report issued by the former president’s Advisory 1776 Commission. Starting in 2023, the bill would have required the county to select a vendor to train the Calvert public schools’ superintendent, members of the board of education, and Calvert public school teachers and administrators on the findings of the report. I write in opposition to the bill, which failed to pass in this year’s General Assembly session.

