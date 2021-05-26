Bill would have forced false narrative of nation's history
Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert) introduced House Bill 1158, “Training on The 1776 Project,” a report issued by the former president’s Advisory 1776 Commission. Starting in 2023, the bill would have required the county to select a vendor to train the Calvert public schools’ superintendent, members of the board of education, and Calvert public school teachers and administrators on the findings of the report. I write in opposition to the bill, which failed to pass in this year’s General Assembly session.www.somdnews.com