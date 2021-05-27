Paea becomes 3rd Big 10 transfer to commit to USU's football team

It didn’t take long for Blake Anderson to start convincing former players from high profile college football conferences to transfer to Utah State. Shortly after Anderson was named USU’s head coach last December, players from Power 5 conferences started announcing their intent to move to Cache Valley. In February alone, the Aggies signed six transfers from P5 programs in defensive ends Byron Hobbs-Vaughns (Texas) and Patrick Joyner Jr. (Miami), defensive tackle Jahaziel Lee (Georgia Tech), cornerback Kyle Mayberry (Kansas), running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (Oregon State) and offensive lineman Quazzel White (TCU).