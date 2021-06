RED BLUFF — The class of 2021 at Salisbury High School had a modified in-person graduation ceremony on campus Wednesday morning. Graduates and those handing out diplomas wore masks and were socially distanced during the outdoor ceremony. Attendance was limited to the families of the students. The traditional graduate slideshow was posted to the school’s YouTube page at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=B0gqSQmMMhQ.