Netflix is set to release a dating show that will mimic the style of The Masked Singer.The forthcoming series is a remake of the BBC Three programme Sexy Beasts, which ran for just one season before it was cancelled in 2014.In order to focus on personality, singletons who take part in the show will go on dates disguised in Hollywood-grade prosthetics – similar to those used by the celebrity contestants on The Masked Singer. It is only when the suitors have made their final decisions on who they would like to date that the masks come off.According to Deadline, the...