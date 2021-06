The Recreation and Park Department is governed by a seven-member Commission appointed by the Mayor to four-year terms. In accordance with the Charter, the Recreation and Park Commission is primarily a policy-making body, establishing the policies by which the Recreation and Park Department operates. The Commission is responsible for the over 220 parks, playgrounds and open spaces throughout San Francisco and two outside the City limits. These include destinations such as Camp Mather, Golden Gate Park, Harding Golf Course, Coit Tower, Palace of Fine Arts.