‘On Boxing’ at Blum and Poe equates glove to paintbrush, artist to athlete

“On Boxing,” an art exhibition at Blum and Poe in the Culver City area, compares the movement of boxers to that of painters. Gallery owner and show curator Jeff Poe was inspired by his memories of watching boxing with his father, who boxed in the Navy. Poe began noticing similarities between the boxing ring and an artist’s canvas. “You can see how boxers use the defined canvas to cut off and control the edges, or dominate the middle,” he says. In this show, he found artists whose work reminded him of that controlled action.