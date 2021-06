WASHINGTON (7News) — High heat and humidity return this weekend and a new heat wave is set to begin tomorrow lasting through the majority of next week. DC has recorded 8 days at or above 90 degrees so far this year, which is the average number of days we typically see by late June over the past 30 years. We may see another 6 in a row to end the month and start July, with highs in the low to mid 90s forecast tomorrow through the end of the week.