Memorial Day Murph: Who? What? Why?
Memorial Day is just around the corner (May 31st if you’ve forgotten), and whether you’re new to CrossFit or not, you’ve probably heard about Murph at some point. In case you’re unfamiliar, “Murph” is a classic CrossFit workout known as a Hero WOD. Hero WOD’s are made by CrossFit to honor the men and women that have fallen in the line of duty. This one is specifically to honor Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 28th, 2005.btwb.blog