Memorial Day Murph: Who? What? Why?

Unfortunately, today, too many people look at Memorial Day as a recreational day, simply another day away from school or a paid day off of work. Military families and families of millions of veterans, on the other hand, have always been subjected to the pain and suffering of seeing their brothers, husbands or children go off to war, beginning with the American Revolution up until today’s actions in the Middle East, through the devastating Civil war, into World War I and II, and during the Vietnam and Korean Wars. To them, Memorial Day is a day to reflect on their loss and suffering, and to honor those that have served to protect America’s interests.