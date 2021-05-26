Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Memorial Day Murph: Who? What? Why?

btwb.blog
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMemorial Day is just around the corner (May 31st if you’ve forgotten), and whether you’re new to CrossFit or not, you’ve probably heard about Murph at some point. In case you’re unfamiliar, “Murph” is a classic CrossFit workout known as a Hero WOD. Hero WOD’s are made by CrossFit to honor the men and women that have fallen in the line of duty. This one is specifically to honor Navy Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan on June 28th, 2005.

btwb.blog
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Workout#Lone Survivor#Pull Ups 200 Push Ups#Crossfitters#J T#Taliban#Army Night Stalkers#Qrf#Gunner#Murph Foundation Crazy#Btwb#U S Forces#Air Squats#Crossfit Murph#Combat Action Ribbon#Murph Challenge#Joint Service#Operation Red Wing#Penn State Nrotc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
United States Navy
Country
Afghanistan
Related
FestivalWHAS 11

What is the difference between Memorial Day and Veterans Day?

TAMPA, Fla. — Editor's Note: This article was originally published in 2019. In the United States, Memorial Day's purpose is to honor military members who have died, while Veterans Day recognizes the service of all America's veterans. In 2021, Memorial Day will be observed on Monday, May 31. And, Veterans...
Workoutsdailynewsen.com

Ringgold gets moving Memorial Day with Yearly Murph workout

Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy lost his life in Afghanistan after saving the lives of his comrades during an operation. Athletes at Our House Studios will start their Memorial Day off since they have the last four years with yearly"Murph" work out. It's a popular tradition and CrossFit workout that honors...
Eustace, TXthemonitor.net

Eustace athletes honor Memorial Day with Murph workout

Eustace athletes got up early Memorial Day morning to honor Veterans and those that have fallen with an early workout at Eustace High School. One of those workouts included the Murph workout in honor of Lieutenant Michael Murphy, who was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005 and whose story is portrayed in the Lone Survivor film. The workout incldues a one-mile run, 100 pull-ups, 200 push ups, 300 squats and a one-mile run with a 20 lb. vest on.
Pooler, GAwtoc.com

Pooler gym participates in the ‘Murph Challenge’ for Memorial Day

POOLER, Ga. (WTOC) - A tradition on Memorial Day for many CrossFit gyms around the country is the Murph Challenge, which is more than just a workout. It’s a tradition that dedicates a little bit of sweat and pain to honor Lt. Michael P. Murphy and all of those who sacrificed their lives for our freedom.
FestivalPosted by
Shore News Network

Why Memorial Day Matters: by Miriam Medina

Unfortunately, today, too many people look at Memorial Day as a recreational day, simply another day away from school or a paid day off of work. Military families and families of millions of veterans, on the other hand, have always been subjected to the pain and suffering of seeing their brothers, husbands or children go off to war, beginning with the American Revolution up until today’s actions in the Middle East, through the devastating Civil war, into World War I and II, and during the Vietnam and Korean Wars. To them, Memorial Day is a day to reflect on their loss and suffering, and to honor those that have served to protect America’s interests.
Madison, WItheweektoday.com

Meghan Parks: From Marion to Madison for the CrossFit Games

It’s 6:04 a.m. on a misty Tuesday morning in June at Seaside CrossFit in Wareham, and Marion’s Meghan Parks is already halfway through her workout. She’s about to start a 24-minute act of attrition: Deadlifts, a 400-meter run, kettlebell swings, followed by a stint on the rowing machine. Rinse and repeat until the time is up.
FestivalGV Wire

What Memorial Day Means to Me, a Combat Veteran

This weekend, Americans will pause to remember and honor those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, laying down their lives in service to us here at home. It’s perfectly fine to spend this holiday like others, attending a backyard party or just savoring a day off. But this day is somber for many.
FestivalPosted by
Wisconsin Examiner

Who should we remember on Memorial Day?

Our government says today is a day to remember the men and women who died in wars while serving in the U.S. armed forces. That is why, I suppose, as a Vietnam veteran, my thoughts turn to fellow Marines who lost their lives — and always to one in particular.  Bob’s name was Robert Nelson […] The post Who should we remember on Memorial Day? appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.