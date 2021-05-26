Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Rugby

North Midlands Area Branch, looking after local rugby

By Kevin Greene
leinsterleader.ie
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe North Midlands Area Leinster Branch IRFU is responsible for the administration of Rugby in Kildare, Laois and West Wicklow. It's member clubs include Naas, the Area’s only All-Ireland League club, along with Athy, Cill Dara, Clane, Clondalkin, Newbridge, North Kildare, Portarlington and Portlaoise Rugby Clubs who all compete in the Leinster Leagues. Blessing- ton, joined the North Midlands at youth level in the 2018-2019 season.

www.leinsterleader.ie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Connacht Rugby#Munster Rugby#Locality#Wales#International Community#Junior Officers#All Ireland League#Portlaoise Rugby Clubs#The Leinster Leagues#Leinster Rugby Youths#Mini Committees#The Area Byelaws#The Youths Committee#North Midlands Clubs#The Ail League#Girls Leinster Leagues#The Area Clubs#Irish Youths#Men S 7#Ireland Division 1b
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Rugby
News Break
Sports
Related
WorldBBC

Scotland: Seventeen uncapped players in squad for summer Tests

Scotland have included 17 uncapped players in a 37-man squad for Test matches against England A, Romania and Georgia this summer. Assistant Mike Blair takes interim charge with head coach Gregor Townsend part of the British and Irish Lions' staff for the tour of South Africa. Eight Scotland players are...
Worlddallassun.com

Ireland coach Farrell to join up with Lions for Springbok series

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell is to be part of the British & Irish Lions coaching team for a third time and will join up after the Irish play two Tests in July. The 46-year-old Englishman will oversee Ireland's two home Tests against Japan and the United States (July 4/10) and then join up with Warren Gatland's squad at least a week ahead of the first Test (July 24) with world champions South Africa.
RugbyBBC

Scott Williams: Ospreys say departing Wales centre is 'not finished'

Ospreys head coach Toby Booth says departing Wales centre Scott Williams can thrive when he leaves the region. It was announced Williams, 30, will depart Ospreys at the end of the season after three campaigns at the region. "He is as competitive as ever. He leads and talks well," said...
Minoritiesplanet7s.com

Simon Shaw backs London Pride 7s tournament

Several big named from rugby have given their backing to the Inaugural London Pride 7s, a festival of diversity and rugby at Mitcham & Carshalton Rugby Club this coming Saturday. The organizers have invited teams from around the country to participate in the event, Mitcham & Carshalton who will be...
Rugbypunditarena.com

David Nucifora admits the IRFU wanted Tadhg Furlong to sign longer contract

Furlong signed a one-year extension. IRFU performance director David Nucifora has admitted that they would have preferred if Tadhg Furlong signed a longer contract with his country. Furlong signed a one-year contract extension with Ireland and Leinster last month, but admitted that he was offered a longer deal, but revealed...
Rugbypunditarena.com

Alan Quinlan backs Jonny Hill to start in his British and Irish Lions XV

Former Ireland international Alan Quinlan has backed Jonny Hill to start for the British and Irish Lions against the Springboks this July. England and Exeter Chiefs lock Hill was something of a surprise inclusion in Warren Gatland’s 37-man Lions squad, as he was selected ahead of the likes of Ireland’s James Ryan and Scotland’s Jonny Gray.
Rugbyhelloniceworld.com

‘It’s a great new challenge for me’ – Exeter Chiefs land Connacht centre O’Brien

MULLINGAR native Seán O’Brien has spoken about his desire to make a mark on English champions Exeter Chiefs having confirmed his move this morning. he 23-year-old has already left Connacht to begin life at the 2020 European Cup winners where he is hoping to follow in the footsteps of fellow Irishman Ian Whitten who has spent a decade in the Devon club’s midfield.
Rugbypunditarena.com

Ugo Monye names his world XV of 2021 based on the first half of the year

Former England international Ugo Monye has named his world team of 2021 based on players’ performances so far this year. Monye has used both club and international games to colour his opinion for his team, as countries from the southern hemisphere have yet to play any test matches this year.
Rugbynewsatw.com

Sean O’Brien: Exeter Chiefs sign Irish centre from Connacht

Premiership champions Exeter have announced the signing of Irish centre Sean O’Brien for the 2021-22 season. The 23-year-old joins from Galway-based Pro14 side Connacht. O’Brien is a product of the team’s academy and has been capped by Ireland at Under-20 level. “I’ve had a great spell there, but now is...
RugbyBBC

Rugby Europe Sevens Championship Series: Alex Callender to captain Wales

Worcester Warriors back-row Alex Callender will captain Wales women in the Rugby Europe Sevens Championship Series opener in Lisbon this weekend. The tournament in Portugal offers a route to qualification for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Wales have been drawn in Pool B alongside Poland and Belgium. "It is...
RugbyThe Guardian

Lions have plenty in reserve but Gatland must manage them well

The season that never sleeps has four more rounds to go but Warren Gatland does not appear concerned by the prospect of being forced into changing his British & Irish Lions squad before their departure for South Africa. On the contrary, he is resigned to it. History shows that, on...
WorldBBC

Tomos Williams: Wales scrum-half signs 'long-term' Cardiff Blues contract

Wales scrum-half Tomos Williams has signed a new "long-term" contract to remain with Cardiff Blues. Williams, 26, capped 22 times by Wales, was out of contract at the end of the season, with Cardiff Blues stating he attracted "widespread interest" from other teams. "Retaining Tomos was important for us," said...