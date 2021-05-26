North Midlands Area Branch, looking after local rugby
The North Midlands Area Leinster Branch IRFU is responsible for the administration of Rugby in Kildare, Laois and West Wicklow. It's member clubs include Naas, the Area’s only All-Ireland League club, along with Athy, Cill Dara, Clane, Clondalkin, Newbridge, North Kildare, Portarlington and Portlaoise Rugby Clubs who all compete in the Leinster Leagues. Blessing- ton, joined the North Midlands at youth level in the 2018-2019 season.www.leinsterleader.ie