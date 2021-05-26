Cancel
Kildare GAA: Herity charges remain on course

By Leader Reporter
leinsterleader.ie
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKildare edged a step closer to promotion from National Hurling League Division 2B with a comfortable 15-point success against Derry at the Kildare Centre of Excellence in Hawkfield on Sunday afternoon. Thanks to results elsewhere on the same day, the Lilywhites are currently at the summit of the table -...

www.leinsterleader.ie
