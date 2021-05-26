Kildare GAA: Herity charges remain on course

IN THE mid to late 2000s, in the Gaelic Life’s infancy, when I was young and filled with the optimism about Derry’s prospects in the All-Ireland series there came a turning point in every year. Our editor at the time had an interesting relationship with the Oak Leafers in that he said he liked to see them do well, while at the same time he delighted in their defeat. Every year, the turning point in the season seemed to be when he assigned a journalist the job of finding a pundit to tip Derry up for greatness. It always felt that that very practice ended my county’s chances of success. This week, after watching Shane McGuigan’s performance, in particular his incredible side-steps to beat his man and score, coupled with Niall Loughlin’s outrageous tight-angle goal, I found myself reaching for my contacts book, like Pavlov’s sports-reporting dog, to ring a pundit to set Derry up for a fall.