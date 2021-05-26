Cancel
Supporters permitted to attend GAA matches in the six Counties

By Brian Lowry
leinsterleader.ie
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe GAA have announced that from this weekend 500 spectators will be permitted to attend Allianz League games in the Six Counties. With cross border travel for non-essential reasons discouraged and following discussions with Ulster GAA, the following breakdown has been agreed. 50 complimentary tickets to travelling county from outside...

