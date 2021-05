Other yoga offerings also available this summer (CHARLESTON COUNTY) – Summer is almost here and there is no better way to kick off the summer season than to celebrate the sun as it prepares to reach the highest point in the sky. Join us for a magical yoga event in the meadow at James Island County Park on June 17 at 6 p.m. led by local favorite Caroline Nash and live music from Mystic Vibrations. People of all fitness levels and ages are welcome.