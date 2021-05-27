Yelp’s Most Popular Restaurant is a Unique Eatery in Monmouth County, NJ

Have you ever given any thought to all the delicious food we have at our finger tips in our neck of the woods?. Yesterday, I wrote an article about a new survey that crowned New Jersey as the best place to live in 2021. I was so shocked by the findings that I decided to draft a list of all the reasons I love where we live. A big part of that list was, of course, all the awesome food that we have for our own consumption at any given time. Then, I was scrolling through Facebook last night when I stumbled across a post in one of the Jersey-related groups I'm a member of that showcased a woman's pork roll, egg, and cheese bagel breakfast sandwich. In her post, she explained that she now lives in Texas but was able to overnight her favorite breakfast sandwich all the way from the Garden State out to where she is.