SEARCHERS FIND THE BODY OF A MAN EAST OF TWENTYNINE PALMS

Searchers have found the body of a man, yet unidentified, while searching for an Oceanside man missing since Sunday, May 16. The search for Joey Espinosa, 20, had been expanded into Joshua Tree National Park Sunday, (May 23). Espinosa, of Oceanside, was last seen by a family member who dropped him off 30 miles East of Twentynine Palms, he said he was answering a “Call from God” and walked south into the desert. Wednesday (May 26), at 10:55 a.m., detectives assigned to the Morongo Basin Station responded to the Joshua Tree National Park to assist in the active Search and Resucue operation being conducted by the National Park Service southeast of Ironage Road/ Twentynine Palms Highway in Wonder Valley. During the operation searchers located the body of an unidentified male in the open desert within the Joshua Tree National Park boundary. Members of the San Bernardino County Coroner’s Division and the Sheriff’s Aviation responded to the scene to assume the death investigation and recovery. The identification of the deceased male is pending at this time. If you have any information related to this investigation, please contact Detective Aaron Halloway with the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Morongo Basin Station at (760) 366-4175. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip at 1-888-78-CRIME.