Clane residents opposed to scale of housing plan raises €17,000 for legal challenge

Source: https://procontract.due-north.com/Advert?advertId=238cfbcb-81c7-eb11-810c-005056b64545. 1. Title: AFFORDABLE HOUSING FUND POLICY FOR HOMES WEST REGISTERED PROVIDERS – GRANT APPLICATION ROUND TWENTY SIX (26)2. Awarding Authority: Bristol City Council, The Mayor of Bristol, City Hall, Avon, Bristol, GB, BS1 5TR. Tel: 01173521181. Email: [email protected] (Jacqueline Miller)3. Contract type: Public works contract4. Description: The Awarding Authority has set out the objective of delivering 2000 new homes per year, of which 800 should be affordable, by 2020. The Affordable Housing Fund Policy, for Homes West Registered Providers (RPs), is one of a number of routes that will enable the Council to achieve this objective. It sets out how the Council will make available grants to RPs to deliver affordable homes for rent.5. CPV Code(s): 45000000, 45200000, 452100006. NUTS code(s): UKK, UKK1, UKK117. Main site or location of works, main place of delivery or main place of performance: Region(s) of supply UNITED KINGDOM8. Reference attributed by awarding authority: Opportunity Id: DN5485719. Estimated value of requirement: Not provided.10. Expression of Interest End Date 30.6.2021 (12:00:00).11. Address to which they must be sent: Please log in or register at the following portal Web: advertId=238cfbcb-81c7-eb11-810c-005056b64545 to participate.12. Other information: Keywords Housing, Affordable Key dates Estimated contract dates Start date 28/02/2021 End date 01/04/2022TKR-202167-EX-1627312# funding opportunity.