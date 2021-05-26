Cancel
Clane residents opposed to scale of housing plan raises €17,000 for legal challenge

By Senan Hogan
leinsterleader.ie
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocal residents in Clane have raised almost €17,000, as of Wednesday, to pay for a planned legal challenge against what they say is proposed massive over-development of the town, resulting from a series of planning decisions made by An Bord Pleanála. The group Sustainable Clane, made up of residents and...

