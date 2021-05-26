Segal Events raising money for cancer

GREENSBORO, N.C. (PRWEB) May 17, 2021. As the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the U.S. in early 2020, many people, especially those with underlying conditions, found themselves faced with a virus that had the potential to kill them. The foothold the virus took in daily life raised the nation’s level of consciousness about the state of the American healthcare system and humanity’s ultimate vulnerability to sickness. Spurred on by the desire to empower others to learn more about and advocate for their health, Naturopathic Doctor Abdel Jaleel Nuriddin published his comprehensive wellness resource, “Help Yourself to Ultimate Health: Know the Causes, Symptoms, and Solutions to Optimal Health”.