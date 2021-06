The Washington Mystics won the WNBA championship in 2019, the last time it had franchise-altering superstar Elena Delle Donne on the court. Now Delle Donne will be joined by another former league MVP in Tina Charles after both players opted out of the 2020 season, a season in which the Mystics were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs. The Mystics have high expectations, but are flying under the radar compared to some of the other top teams.