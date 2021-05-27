H.S. SOFTBALL: Batavia earns comeback win over Brockport; Blue Devils earn second straight walk-off victory

BATAVIA — The Batavia softball team is beginning to earn the nickname, ‘The Cardiac Kids.’. Trailing 4-0 entering the bottom of the fifth inning against visiting Brockport, Batavia used two RBI doubles off the bats of seniors Mackenzie Reigle and Bryn Wormley to tie the game at four in the bottom half of the frame. Batavia later went on to win the game, 5-4, in the bottom of the seventh on a passed ball that scored freshman Julia Clark from third.