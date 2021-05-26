Meridian Township News and Information

Over the past 12 months we have faced many challenges, but working together the Parks and Recreation Department has been able to continue to serve the community. We experienced an increase in the number of people enjoying our parks and open spaces. Throughout the pandemic the parks and cemetery employees have continued to work. We thank everyone for following all the COVID-19 rules as it allowed us to keep the City-Wide Community Center open with both in-person and virtual programming. To all the participants who continued with in-person programming, well done! With all of us working together while wearing masks, additional cleaning, and following the social distancing requirements, we did not have to cancel any programs due to COVID-19!