Farmingdale: Today through the streets of downtown Farmingdale was the annual Memorial Day Parade. After the cancellation of last year’s event the crowd came out in big numbers to take part in this year’s event. The parade started at 1pm with police on horseback leading the parade through town. There was no marching in this years parade. Instead everyone in the parade was in a vehicle. There were historic cars, fire engines, ambulances, boy scouts, dance squads, council members who threw out candy to the children in attendance, and much more. It was a great day for a parade and a great time was had by all.