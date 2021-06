Every Memorial Day gyms across America do a workout that honors Lt. Michael P. Murphy. Lt. Murphy was a Navy seal who sacrificed everything he had for our freedom. The workout he did routinely has become a tradition for many to dedicate a bit of pain and sweat through the Murph Challenge Campaign. We’ve seen postings across our area from the Grand Strand to the Pee Dee from families to groups of friends to gyms. These CrossFit style workouts begin with a mile, with 100 pullups, 200 pushups, 300 squats, and it ends with another mile. WFXB’s Audra Grant took the Murph Challenge for the first time with the support of the Pee Dee CrossFit group in Florence.