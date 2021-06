Last April when The New York Botanical Garden opened its long-awaited exhibition Kusama: Cosmic Nature, locals flocked. Yes, to see the art (“I invite you to explore the endlessly expanding ode to the beauty of love that is my art,” Yayoi Kusama said of the show) and take in the springtime blooms, but also because the sprawling open-air gardens in the Bronx offered culture-hungry New Yorkers something to do at a time when the options were scant. And two months later, last Thursday night, the NYBG hosted its Spring Gala, giving the social circuit a much-needed event for which to get gussied up in black-tie, just like the good old days.