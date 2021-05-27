Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

HK's Next Digital shares to resume trade, working capital enough for 18 months

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 23 days ago

HONG KONG, May 27 (Reuters) - Shares in billionaire Jimmy Lai’s Next Digital Ltd will resume trading on Thursday, and the company said it had enough working capital for at least 18 months from April 1 without additional funding from its controlling shareholder tycoon.

Hong Kong’s National Security Department had notified Next Digital’s chief executive, Cheung Kim Hung, that Lai was prohibited from dealing in assets, including shares in the listed company and bank accounts of three firms directly or indirectly wholly owned by Lai, the publisher said in a statement late on Wednesday.

“The board does not expect the issue of the notice to have an immediate negative effect on the financial situation or operations of the group,” Cheung said in the statement.

Next Digital’s shares were suspended on May 17 after authorities froze assets of Lai under a new national security law in Hong Kong, while the jailed tycoon pleaded guilty to taking part in an illegal protest in October 2019.

Next Digital’s Apple Daily newspaper said at the time the listed company had sufficient working capital for nine to 10 months.

In its statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange on Wednesday, Next Digital said its unaudited bank and cash balances amounted to HK$521.4 million ($67.17 million) as of March 31. It added that it expected cost savings in the longer run as a result of a recent decision to stop publishing Taiwan Apple Daily in print.

Next Digital, in which Lai owns a 71.26% stake, also said it did not expect the notice from national security authorities to affect the trading volume of the shares in the company.

Shares of Next Digital last traded at HK$0.186 before they were suspended. ($1 = 7.7629 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Gerry Doyle)

Reuters

Reuters

133K+
Followers
161K+
Post
75M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Lai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Capital#Hong Kong Stock Exchange#Hk#Next Digital Ltd#Next Digital#Taiwan Apple Daily
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Related
BusinessApple Insider

Apple supplier Biel looks to raise $2 billion in Hong Kong IPO

Hong Kong's Biel, a supplier of touch screens for the iPhone 12 range and more, is reportedly considering an initial public offering which could see it raising up to $2 billion. As the Biel Crystal Manufactory Ltd continues to be accused of alleged racial discrimination in job ads, the company...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Apple Daily editor, CEO denied bail in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, June 19 (Reuters) - Two executives of Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, charged under a national security law, were denied bail on Saturday in a case that has drawn international condemnation and stoked fears over media freedoms in the financial hub. Editor-in-chief Ryan Law 47 and chief...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong grants visa extensions to Cathay pilots

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways (0293.HK) said on Thursday non-local pilots based in Hong Kong had been granted work permit extensions, two weeks after it launched a recruitment drive for local pilots and closed bases in Australia and New Zealand. read more. However, the airline said the...
Businesskdal610.com

Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li’s FWD files for U.S. listing

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Hong Kong tycoon Richard Li’s insurer FWD said it has lodged an application to regulators for an initial public offering (IPO) in the United States. The company did not disclose the size of the IPO, but the deal could raise between $2 and $3 billion, people familiar with the matter said.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Hong Kong's March-May unemployment improves to 6% on economic recovery

HONG KONG, June 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong’s seasonally adjusted unemployment was 6% in the March-May period, the government said on Thursday, with the labour market improving as economy continued to recover and the coronavirus outbreak receded. The figure compared with 6.4% in February-April quarter and 6.8% in the January-March...
Marketsmorningstar.com

Hutchmed (China) Seeks to Raise More Than US$600 Million in Hong Kong IPO

Hutchmed (China) Ltd. is planning to raise more than US$600 million through a listing in Hong Kong, becoming the latest U.S.-listed Chinese company seeking to tap the Asian financial center's equity market. Hutchmed (China), which is majority-owned by conglomerate CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and specializes in treatments for cancer and...
WorldMetro International

China should develop unified, open-source smart car operating system, says ex-minister

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China, the world’s biggest auto market, should develop its own unified, open-source operating system for smart vehicles, and auto chips to maintain its advantage in the electric vehicle industry, a former industry minister said on Friday. Miao Wei, former minister for China’s Ministry of Industry and Information...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

China Probes Ride-Hailing Giant Didi Ahead Of IPO

Regulars in China have launched an antitrust probe into the ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing just as it prepares for what could be the largest American initial public offering of 2021. As Reuters reported Thursday, the investigation by the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) is part of a larger crackdown...
Marketsinvesting.com

Next Digital Shares Trading Suspended Again, Five Executives Arrested

Investing.com – Trading of media publisher Next Digital Ltd .'s (HK:0282) shares on the Hong Kong stock exchange was suspended on Thursday, with five executives of the company-owned Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Daily newspaper arrested earlier in the day. Next Digital shares last closed at HK$0.3 ($0.039). Apple Daily said five of...
RetailPosted by
Reuters

HK shares end lower as China's tepid factory output weighs

BEIJING, June 16 (Reuters) - Hong Kong shares ended lower on Wednesday, as investors refrained from placing big bets ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve meeting outcome and after data showed that disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks had eased growth in China’s factory output. ** At the close of trade, the...
Economykdal610.com

Blackstone offers $3.05 billion for office developer Soho China

(Reuters) – Office developer Soho China Ltd on Wednesday said it received a takeover offer from private equity giant Blackstone Group for HK$23.66 billion ($3.05 billion). The company said its listing on the Hong Kong stock exchange would be maintained after the offer is closed. ($1 = 7.7620 Hong Kong...