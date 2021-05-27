Cancel
Birth rates continue to drop in Arizona

 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile many anticipated a baby boom during the pandemic, data shows that the birth rate has dropped, continuing a decade-long declining trend in Arizona and nationwide. FOX 10's Steve Nielsen reports.

Montana Statebigskybusinessjournal.com

Montana Unemployment Continues to Drop

Montana’s unemployment rate declined from 3.8% in March to 3.7% in April. The unemployment rate for the U.S. was 6.1% for the month. “Montana’s economic recovery depends on getting Montanans back to work into good-paying jobs, allowing our businesses to fill open jobs and meet their growing customer demand,” Gov. Gianforte said. “By ending the pandemic-related federal unemployment bonus that discourages work and by launching a return-to-work bonus, more Montanans will reenter the workforce, and Montana’s economy will continue to rebound.”
Relationship Advicethecatholicthing.org

U.S. birth rates are dropping because we devalue families

A major factor driving declining birth rates is the increasingly individualistic ethos in America, which includes parents moving to states far away from their children to “retire” and children leaving their parents in nursing homes and assisted living to avoid responsibility. This me-first mentality has replaced more traditional family and communal values.
Oregon Stateklcc.org

Oregon unemployment rate drops to pre-pandemic levels

Oregon’s unemployment rate is below 6% for the first time since March 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic shredded the economy and caused jobless rates across the country to skyrocket. The 5.9% unemployment rate for May is the same as the just-revised rate for April, according to figures released Tuesday by...
Arizona Statemyheraldreview.com

Arizona unemployment rate shows no change in May

PHOENIX — Arizona’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged in May at 6.7% as overall employment increased by just 900 jobs from April. New figures from the state Office of Economic Opportunity show the number of people employed last month did not keep up with the number of people out looking for work.
Minnesota StatePosted by
24/7 Wall St.

How COVID-19 Affected Minnesota’s Economy

The U.S. economy reported its worst quarterly decline in modern history during the COVID-19 pandemic, with gross domestic product shrinking at an annual rate of 31.4% in the second quarter. The economy bounced back in the third quarter, but efforts to contain the virus’s spread throughout 2020 still resulted in a 3.5% annual economic contraction […]
Maryland Statewhatsupmag.com

Positivity Rate Drops to Record Low 0.82% in MD

Maryland Surpasses 6.5 Million Vaccinations, Positivity Rate Drops to Record Low 0.82%. ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations, and its 7-day positivity rate has dropped to a record low 0.82%. At noon, the governor will provide a COVID-19 update...
Maine StateWMTW

Birth rates drop in Maine, could bring long-lasting impacts

PORTLAND, Maine — Birth rates are dropping in Maine and across the country. This has been a trend since 2007 when the recession hit, but experts say the pandemic added to the falling numbers. "To have both the pandemic and economic shutdown occur at the same time is really unprecedented...
Florida StateNBC Miami

Florida's Covid Cases Continue to Drop, But Vaccination Rate Remains Below 60%

Florida's weekly COVID-19 cases continue to decline, as the state's vaccination rate remained below 60% in the latest report from the department of health. The Florida Department of Health's COVID-19 Weekly Situation report released Friday showed there were 10,629 new cases for the week ending on Thursday, down from 11,958 the previous week and well below the 43,570 weekly cases reported in early April.
Arizona Stateazbigmedia.com

Arizona growth drops 50% from previous decade

The Census Bureau released state apportionment data on Monday, April 26. The 2020 Census count for Arizona was 7,151,502, an 11.9 percent increase over the 2010. This ranked Arizona among the 10 fastest-growing states for which Utah posted the largest increase in population at 18.4 percent. Even so, the Arizona population growth was the least amount in this last decade than it has ever done before (see Exhibit 1).
Politicssavannahceo.com

State Unemployment Rate Drops Again in May

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced today that Georgia’s May unemployment rate dropped another 0.2 percentage points to reach 4.1 percent in May as the labor force declined 12,478 to reach a total of 5,160,501. The labor force increased gradually during the first quarter of 2021, but dropped in May despite the lifting of many pandemic restrictions and an increase in the state’s vaccination rates. Georgia’s employed residents in May saw a decrease of 2,292, reaching a total of 4,948,784, and the number of unemployed dropped 10,186 for a total of 211,717.
Connecticut StatePosted by
Hartford Courant

Daily coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases, positivity rate continue to drop in Connecticut

Connecticut continues to record fewer and fewer COVID-19 cases, state data show. Tuesday’s numbers continued a weekslong trend of encouraging signs in Connecticut’s coronavirus metrics, which has coincided with increased vaccination and weather that has allowed residents to spend time outdoors. Positivity Connecticut on Tuesday reported 66 new COVID-19 cases out of 9,356 tests, for a ...
ImmigrationPosted by
MassLive.com

Taking a positive view of low US birth rates (Letters)

Thank you, editors of the Republican for finally giving a positive view of U.S. low birth rates! “Learning to live with slow population growth,” May 20, page C11. The small family size of one or two children has numerous personal and financial benefits for families. It also helps in living in balance with our environment as we strive to deal with climate change and protect ourselves and all other species.
Women's Healthrealclearscience.com

When Will Low U.S. Birth Rate Be a Problem?

The U.S. fertility rate hit a record low in 2020 — just as it did in 2019, and 2018. Although the COVID-19 pandemic seems to have accelerated this decline, the drop has been underway for years. The total fertility rate — the average number of children a woman is expected to have over her lifetime — now sits at 1.64 children per woman in the U.S.
Public HealthJacksonville Journal Courier

State virus rate drops to 1.1%

Eleven additional deaths and 365 new and probable cases of COVID-19 were reported across Illinois on Tuesday, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Since March 2020, there have been 1,385,854 coronavirus cases and 22,974 deaths in the state. As of Monday night, more than 68% of adults in...