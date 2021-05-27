Birth rates continue to drop in Arizona

The Georgia Department of Labor (GDOL) announced today that Georgia’s May unemployment rate dropped another 0.2 percentage points to reach 4.1 percent in May as the labor force declined 12,478 to reach a total of 5,160,501. The labor force increased gradually during the first quarter of 2021, but dropped in May despite the lifting of many pandemic restrictions and an increase in the state’s vaccination rates. Georgia’s employed residents in May saw a decrease of 2,292, reaching a total of 4,948,784, and the number of unemployed dropped 10,186 for a total of 211,717.