Deadline for Application is July 21, 2021. The Jackson County Vaccine Assistance Program focuses on helping assist not-for-profit organizations and facilities in Jackson County to reimburse the cost of hosting a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. Agency/facilities need to have hosted at least one COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The program will be funded using CARES Act funding. Funding of $250,000 allocated by the Jackson County Legislature for this purpose with no cap on organization requests. The award amount offered to those eligible selected organizations services who have been managing vaccine clinics and have had increase of demand on their facility or staff. For each assistance request, supporting documentation must be submitted for your application to be reviewed for eligibility. This should include a budget, receipts, invoices, proof that you are current in payment of all Jackson County and local taxes, organization reports or spreadsheets that demonstrate the costs incurred in 2021 due to the use of your facility as a vaccine clinic. These documents can be emailed to CARES@jacksongov.org with the following subject line: "Organization Name_VAP Application".